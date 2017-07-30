100 Years Ago: Cherry farmers ask for help; Windsor pastor causes riot; 3-year-old couple ‘elopes’ | MyWindsorNow.com

One-hundred years ago from the pages of the Greeley Tribune-Republican newspaper for the end of July and beginning of August.

Two new Greeley residents will help police in catching murder suspects or missing persons in this area. Maxcraft and Lady Barnett, two crime-tracking bloodhounds, have now moved to Greeley. Their owner, William Hodson, recently moved to Greeley and told police in Colorado that the dogs are available to help in searches. They have become famous for catching suspects in many cases.

An appeal comes from the Western Slope to the girls of Greeley this week, asking for help in cherry picking. The cherries on the Western Slope will soon be ripe, and the farmers need girls and young women to do the picking. Train fares to the Western Slope will be half price to the girls who want to go.

Three young car thieves were arrested in Ault yesterday by Officer Sheets. The boys, ages 17, 16 and 14, admitted they stole the car in Denver, but refused to give their names to the police. They drove the car north until they ran out of gas, then tried to pawn tools in the car to buy gas. They were finally arrested when they were caught walking on the railroad tracks back to Denver. Denver police will come and pick them up.

William Wilk, pastor of the German Evangelical Lutheran Church in Windsor was fired from his position by the church trustees a short time ago, but then appeared in the pulpit to conduct services. The congregation rioted, causing damage to the church and the arrest of Wilk. He sued for $40,000, but the judge threw his case out of court and advised Wilk and the congregation to try to get along.

The road between Cheyenne and Greeley is in such bad condition there have been several accidents with cars sliding off the road. The road is also lined with cars during the day because of tire blowouts. One driver said his Ford had six blowouts between Cheyenne and Nunn.

A farmer near Milliken complained that the town taxed his 40 acres, although there have been no city improvements on his land. In court, he successfully seceded from the town's city limits.

After the city's Lunacy Commission declared a local man insane, they allowed him to run loose all over Greeley for a few days until the sheriff's deputies put him in jail. He will be taken to the Lunacy Asylum in Pueblo.

Saturday night in Pierce, someone used dynamite to blow the door off the safe and then stole all of the coins inside. The theft wasn't discovered by the postmaster until Monday morning. $65 in coins was taken.

A boy and girl, both 3 years old, "eloped" from their Greeley homes yesterday, and said they were going to visit their grandmas. They had six pennies and a movie theater ticket, which they thought was a train ticket. They were missing for a couple of hours when found by Police Officer Hart, who gave them a ride back to their homes on his motorcycle.

— "100 Years Ago" is taken from the original pages of the Greeley Tribune, the Weld County Republican, and, when they merged, the Greeley Tribune-Republican. Questions or comments may be sent to mpeters26@comcast.net.