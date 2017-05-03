19th Judicial District in Greeley to welcome new administrator this summer | MyWindsorNow.com

Beginning July 1, the 19th Judicial District — which covers all of Weld County and is based in Greeley — will have a new administrator.

Marci Hoffman, who currently serves as clerk of the 19th Judicial District's Combined Courts, will take over for current administrator Karen Salaz, who is retiring June 30.

According to a news release from Robert McCallum, spokesman for the Colorado Judicial Department, Hoffman began her career in the court system in 1996, serving as a secretary for the 20th Judicial Probation Department. In 2001, she transferred to the 8th Judicial District, where she worked as a division judicial assistant for the Honorable Arnaud Newton and David Williams.

She accepted a position as a problem solving coordinator in the 19th Judicial District in 2004. In 2013, she was promoted to supervisor, and became clerk of the courts in 2015.