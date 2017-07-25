20-year-old man identified as person who died in Monday crash on Colo. 14 | MyWindsorNow.com

20-year-old man identified as person who died in Monday crash on Colo. 14

A 20-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a Monday traffic crash on Colo. 14, west of Ault.

Victor Manuel Aguirre-Calderon was a native of Colorado Springs, but he was staying in Weld County for work, said Weld County Coroner Carl Blesch.

Aguirre-Calderon about 11 a.m. was driving west in a Honda Civic when he crossed into the highway's eastbound lanes, struck a guardrail and was hit by a Dodge Caravan traveling west, said Colorado State Patrol Trooper Nate Reid. The Caravan almost struck Aguirre-Calderon's vehicle head-on, but hit the rear of the car instead, said Reid. The driver was uninjured.

Blesch did not release any more information late Tuesday afternoon.