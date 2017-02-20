 30-acre grass fire in southern Weld County burns three structures | MyWindsorNow.com

LONGMONT — Firefighters from multiple agencies battled a 30-acre grass fire that burned three structures in southern Weld County between Longmont and Frederick, according to Mountain View Fire officials.

The fire burned in the area of 348 Weld County Road 16½, southeast of Longmont. It was contained Monday afternoon and crews spent the rest of the day mopping up.

