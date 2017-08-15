What to do this week

WEDNESDAY

Bookmobile, 9 a.m.-noon, Mobile Food Pantry at Faith United Church of Christ, (1st Wednesday of the month only) 1020 Walnut St., Windsor.

Dance, RHYME, & READ STORYTIME, 10-10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

PAWS for Reading, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Toddler Tales Storytime, 10:35-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children ages birth to 3.

Getting Crafty, 3-4 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Weekly drop-in craft program for children in kindergarten through 8th grade. No registration required.

Bookmobile, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Promontory Subdivision, 103nd Ave. and 13th St., Greeley.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Bookmobile, 5-6 p.m., Windsor Meadows Apartment Homes, 1500 Tipton Dr. Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Hard Candy Roses, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Join your friends at the Library to make your own flower shaped lollipops! Ages 9+, no registration required.

THURSDAY

Bookmobile, 8:45-9:45 a.m., Extended School Year (select dates only) Mountain View Elementary, 810 3rd St., Windsor and 10-11 a.m., Tozer Primary, 501 Oak St., Windsor.

PAWS for Reading, 10-11 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Create, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This program is geared towards young minds (ages 5-12) who love to create, tinker, and build. No registration required.

Weird Science, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Join the Library to see cool science in action! For ages 5-12. No registration is necessary.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Bookmobile, 4-5 p.m., Mountain Shadows Subdivision, 86th Avenue Ct. and 19th St., Greeley.

Dungeons & Dragons, 5-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Play Dungeons & Dragons, no materials or experience necessary. Ages 12-18, registration required.

Bookmobile, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Owl Ridge Subdivision, 82nd Ave. and 81st Ave. Pkwy., Greeley.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

FRIDAY

Babies and Books Storytime, 9:30-9:45 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages birth to 1 year.

Whimsical Wobblers, 10-11:15 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Full of silliness, songs, books and more. This story time is appropriate for ages 15 months to 2.5 years old.

PAWS for Reading, 2-3 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Bookmobile, 2:15-3:30 p.m.,Range View Elementary School (school days only), 700 Ponderosa Dr., Severance.

CoderDojo, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Encouraging creativity and having fun learning to code! Ages 5-12, no registration is required.

SATURDAY

PAWS for Reading, 2-3 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

SUNDAY

Bookmobile, 10:45-11:45 a.m., Timberline Church, 360 Crossroads Blvd., Windsor.

MONDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30-11 a.m., Windsor Gymnastics Academy, 687 Academy Court, Windsor.

Toddler Tales Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children ages birth to 3.

PAWS for Reading, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Dance, RHYME, & READ STORYTIME, 10:35-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

BOOKMOBILE, 3-4 p.m., Founder's Park, Grand Avenue and Founders Circle, Windsor.

Teen Cooking Class, 4-5:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Join us once a month to make and eat different foods! Ages 12-18, and registration is required.

BOOKMOBILE, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Poudre Heights Park, Green River and Colorado River drives, Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Bookmobile, 6-7 p.m., Covenant Park Subdivision, 15th Street and Walnut Drive, Windsor.

We'll Read Anything Book Club, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This month we're reading The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend by Katarina Bivald.

TUESDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Story time is at 10 a.m. and 10:35 a.m.

Y is for Yoga, 10-10:45 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This storytime is appropriate for ages 3-6 and their grown-ups and lasts for 45 minutes. No registration.

Stories in Severance, 10-11 a.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. If you and your kids can't make it to Windsor, the Clearview Library District will bring Pete the Cat, Dr. Seuss, stories, puppets, and dancing to you with storytimes at Severance Town Hall! Ages 0-6, no registration required.

BOOKMOBILE, 3-4 p.m., Windsor Charter Academy (school days only) 680 Academy Ct. Windsor.

LeGO CLUB, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages 5+. Legos provided and participants will have the opportunity to free-build, as well as take on a variety of building challenges. No registration is necessary.

Bookmobile, 5-6 p.m., Eagle Lake Park- Water Valley, Seadrift Drive, Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Amazing Birds All Around Us, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Renowned ornithologist and author David Leatherman will show you amazing birds all around us. No registration required.

Windsor Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 328 Walnut St. The Windsor Lions Club is the local branch of Lions Club International, supporting the community through volunteering and resources. (2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month).