5 Windsor Middle School students perform in All-State Choir in Denver | MyWindsorNow.com

Five Windsor Middle School students got to represent their school and show off their vocal talents at the state level this past weekend.

Eighth-graders Paris Conder, Hannah Gelvin and Jessie Romero — along with seventh-graders Madi Kauffman and Cody King — performed in Colorado’s All-State Choir on Feb. 3 at the Denver Convention Center.

They joined middle school students from across the state who had to record special auditions for judgment by a panel of choir teachers, said WMS Choir Director Jessica Freesen.

Getting to participate in the choir gives students a special opportunity, she said.

“Students from our school join with students from all over the state of Colorado to sing a varied repertoire of music, and get the opportunity to work with renowned guest clinicians,” Freesen said.

Coming back from the state performance, Conder said she could hear the difference in how they sang before and how much they’ve improved from the experience.

“It’s kind of life-changing,” Gelvin said.

As the only Windsor Middle School boy who made the state choir cut this year, King said it was inspiring to join 149 boys who love singing as much as he does.

“It was really cool,” he said. “It’s an experience I will never forget, personally.”

King and fellow seventh-grader Kauffman agreed they felt inspired after getting to spend time with so many other students passionate about singing.

This was the fourth year of middle school students’ inclusion in Colorado’s All-State choirs. The high school level existed for years before that, Freesen said. Windsor Middle School has had students earn places in the choir all four years. Last year , Romero and Gelvin performed with the state choir.

Severance Middle School also had a student participate in the choir this year: eighth-grader Jenessa Larson.