Letters: Reader loves the Windsor library but another questions new location

Why I love my library in Windsor

The old opening song in “CHEERS” was “Where everybody knows my name,” and that is how I feel when I walk into The Windsor library.

This staff is fantastic –— over the top! So helpful, considerate, anxious to please, patient, friendly and knowledgeable. And some days it is so meaningful to see a smiling welcome face somewhere.

This library becomes my home when I have two meetings close — in time — together, since I live in the country. This happened Monday night. I checked on my hoopla account about a book I wanted to borrow on my e-reader ("The Secret Scripture”). I checked out the book "The Underground Railroad" which I will be reading for my next Wednesday book club (this book had been saved for me when it came in — you could say I preordered it).

I had a most interesting visit with our library director, Ann Kling, speaking of knowledgeable and smiling!

Reading is an integral part of my life and I love perusing up-to-date novels, as well as books from the past and also great nonfiction — without paying for them, as I am a senior citizen. I receive all, either from the shelves or through the air — via hoopla — or through an inter-library loan. They will even order some of the great books I hear mentioned on NPR.

Tuesday night I was there with five of my friends enjoying a program, and last Monday I attended a library book club at 6.30 pm. (Come join us — we are reading "The Other Einstein" next month)

I pick up movies and TV series from the many choices here (loved "Game of Thrones" and "Downton Abbey"). I also love choosing the new movie arrivals, since I only go to one or two movies per year. I have copied an old tape to a disc here and looking forward to scanning some family history for my relatives. Much cheaper than copying and sending paper and more convenient for the next generation.

"You expect me to find room for 15 notebooks on my bookshelf? No way," My kids exclaimed.

I am looking forward to a new library in the most central location between Windsor/west Greeley and Severance. The communities are growing and we will have more parking available/more room for more books/and more space for the programs offered at this library /and more area for future technology that many of us cannot even imagine, not to mention great rooms to rent — large and small and in between. Just right for you.

This new library will enhance our main street and become a beautiful entrance near our lake and a magnet for new businesses on the east side of town. It will be handicap and people friendly.

I will always use libraries for the many varied reasons I listed above. I hope it will be in this new convenient location on C.R. 392 near C.R. 19.

Vote Yes for 5A on Nov. 5, 2017.

— Francy Scudder Henderson, Windsor

Why is the new library being planned at the junction of two very busy state highways?

As presently planned the traffic to the library will add at least 200 more cars per day at this intersection.

In addition, there will be adults and children trying to get across Main Street to the library. They will be using cross walks from 3rd to 6th street besides the crossing at state highways 392 and 257.

Why not scale back the proposed new library to be an adult library and maintain the present library for children? The present library is off Main Street and in a quiet neighborhood.

The proposed library is not even close to the center of our population. The town is growing south, west and north and the library is at the furthest eastern corner of the town. One reason the present library is being well used is due to its reasonable location for the population.

I have heard that it would require duplication of employees but I doubt that it would require more than presently planned for the new library. The ordering of books, publications, etc., could be done at one facility and provided to the other.

There is a good reason that most town halls, including ours, are not located on a main street and that is it provides easy access to the building without all the traffic and noise of a main thoroughfare. Libraries are usually located on a quiet street and seldom on a junction of two highways. Our community center and police buildings are not on Main Street and have plenty of parking and space around the building.

I think we could build a nice library for adults for $15-16 million and use the present library for children. Save the taxpayers $10 million for future city needs which may be an enlargement to the adult library when needed.

William Voegtli, Windsor