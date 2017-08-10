51-year-old Fort Collins man identified as victim of Wednesday’s west Greeley fatal crash | MyWindsorNow.com

Authorities have identified the victim of Wednesday's west Greeley traffic crash as a Fort Collins man.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 34 Bypass and U.S. 34 Business Route at the 10th Street flyover, on the city's western edge.

Upon arrival on scene, officers found the driver, later identified as Duane Alan Schwartz, 51, of Fort Collins, with serious injuries. Schwartz was the lone occupant inside a 1971 Chevrolet Malibu that had left the roadway on the eastbound side of the highway and impacted the retaining wall directly under the "Greeley" sign, according to a Greeley police news release issued Thursday.

Witnesses and evidence indicated the vehicle left the pavement and there was no obvious braking or swerving prior to impact. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene by paramedics.

The investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing Thursday morning, the release stated.

Schwartz is the 28th person to die on Weld County roads this year. Through this date last year, 29 people had died.