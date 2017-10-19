A-Basin, Loveland open to kick off ski season

With Arapahoe Basin leading the pack and Loveland opening today, ski season is officially underway.

Skiers and riders can expect terrain expansions, lift improvements and new events across the peaks for the 2017-2018 seasons. Arapahoe Basin

Open now

What's coming: A-Basin is working on expanding into The Beavers and Steep Gullies area. Construction on the 468 acres began this summer. The Steep Gullies and a portion of The Beavers area will be open to skiing and riding as in-bounds hike-back terrain for the 2017-2018 ski season, according to A-Basin's website. A-Basin plans to install a fix-grip quad chairlift in The Beavers area the summer of 2018.

For more information on conditions, go to http://www.arapahoebasin.com.

Loveland

Opening day: Friday

Pass discounts: Loveland will host various sales pass events in October and November. For more information on available discounts, go to skiloveland.com/passsaleevents. For more information on conditions, go to skiloveland.com.

Copper

Opening day: Nov. 10

What's new this season: Radio-frequency identification technology will be used within all season pass and lift ticket products this year. An electromagnetic chip inside of a plastic card will prompt a gate at the lift to open. Gate terminals will be installed at all mountain access lifts, including Union Creek Quad, American Flyer, American Eagle and Super Bee.

The Rocky Mountain Coaster is slated to open later this fall, according to the website. Located near the American Flyer lift, the coaster is a 5,800-foot long coaster that can take people cruising through the forest year round.

For updates on conditions, go to http://www.coppercolorado.com.

Keystone

Opening day: Nov. 10

What's new this season: Keystone will debut a new six-passenger Montezuma Express on opening day. Russ Carlton, spokesman for Keystone Resort, wrote in an email that it will serve as a primary lift on Dercum Mountain and provide access to popular beginner and intermediate ski terrain.

For updates on conditions, go to http://www.keystoneresort.com.

Breckenridge

Opening day: Nov. 10

What's new this season: Breckenridge will have a new six-passenger Falcon SuperChair on Peak 10.

Other improvements include the opening of Pioneer Crossing, a new restaurant on Peak 7 last season, an upgrade of the Colorado SuperChair in 2014 and 500 acres of new terrain on Peak 6 in 2013, Carlton said in an email.

For more information on conditions, go to http://www.breckenridge.com.

Eldora

Opening day: Nov. 17

To stay up-to-date on conditions, go to http://www.eldora.com.

Vail

Opening day: Nov. 17

What's new this season: Vail will have a new six-passenger Northwoods Express Lift, the 10th lift replacement in the last 11 years at Vail.

"The new lift will reduce wait times and increase capacity by 25 percent," Carlton wrote in an email.

For more information on conditions, go to http://www.vailresorts.com.

Beaver Creek

Opening day: Nov. 22

Opening day festivities: Beaver Creek will host the 14th Annual World's Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition – during which, five finalists will serve their signature recipes throughout the Beaver Creek Village. Tasting and judging begins at 2 p.m. in the Beaver Creek Village.

What's new this season: Beaver Creek is upgrading the Drink of Water Lift to a high-speed quad that will debut as Red Buffalo Express.

This season Beaver Creek will also debut a new 200-acre family learning area people can access with the new lift. It includes 13 trails designated as a family adventure zone, Carlton wrote in an email.

For more information on conditions, go to http://www.beavercreek.com.