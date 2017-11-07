A day for women, by women: Women touched by cancer gather for free spa day in Windsor

Many women who gathered at Ekte Holistic Med Spa in Windsor for a free spa day Sunday said talking to other cancer survivors and caregivers helped give them strength as they face their own battles. The founder of Footsteps to Hope, Debbie Martin, sat outside to hand out T-shirts, and to tell women about the support group that meets monthly in Windsor. As a breast cancer survivor, Martin said she hopes the cancer support group can provide a place for women to share stories and help each other. The group meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Faith United Church of Christ, 1020 Walnut St.

In 2009, Marie Flores's doctors thought she had appendicitis.

After testing, they discovered she had kidney cancer. Flores was quickly prepared for surgery, and doctors were able to remove the mass.

Her mom, Susi Rodriguez, helped her through her surgery and her fear. Flores then did the same for her mom when Rodriguez was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

"To face cancer again was a battle," Flores said.

“If we can help put a smile on their faces, it’s all worth it,” Sharon BrunnerManucurist

Both are currently cancer-free, but its threat still looms as Flores discovered two weeks ago she has a 52 percent chance of having breast cancer.

Sunday the two went to a free day at Ekte Holistic Med Spa to forget about cancer and relax for at least a day. They took turns getting manicures and massages, smiling at each other from across the room while they both were pampered.

A group of manicurists, massage therapists and energy workers offered the day for women who have been touched by cancer. By 11:30 a.m., more than 20 women visited Ekte Holistic Med Spa, where a variety of women spa workers had gathered to provide services for other women.

Robina McWilliams, the owner of the spa, started the event about eight years ago with other spa providers in the Windsor area. It's a day "for women, by women," McWilliams said, and an important opportunity to give back to the women in northern Colorado who have battled cancer, or taken care of someone battling.

The event is held the first Sunday of every November. As each year passes, McWilliams said she sees how much the women need a day such as the one she offers.

"After a while it was just like wow, all these women are in pain emotionally and they're exhausted," she said.

While she gave Flores a massage, Sarah Morris, a massage therapist who has worked in both Windsor and Greeley, said she has been part of the event since it began. Being able to positively affect the lives of other women is rewarding, Morris said.

"We probably get more out of it than they do," she said.

Sharon Brunner, a manicurist from Fort Collins and Windsor High School graduate, said her mom was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly before dying of other health complications. Helping other women who have gone through the same thing her mother did made Brunner fight back tears.

"If we can help put a smile on their faces, it's all worth it," she said.

Flores said she initially decided to go to support her mother, but found the day was a relief for her, as well.

Rodriguez said while it was sad she and her daughter had to go through cancer together, she was grateful they had each other, and that they could both have a day to spend time with other women who had been affected by the disease.

The many women in Ekte's front room fell into conversations with women they knew, and some they had never met. That socialization was as revitalizing as the spa treatments, Flores said. They gave Flores hope, and showed an amazing amount of strength all women had at all different ages and stages in their struggles with cancer.

"Seeing so many women that are battling cancer in some way here to receive these services is humbling," Flores said.