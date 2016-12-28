A Greeley guide to New Year’s Eve: Celebrations to take place across town | MyWindsorNow.com

FOR A NIGHT ON THE TOWN:

» New Year’s Eve with the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra

The event will feature a red carpet entrance, a night of soloists and songs, a big-screen video of the Times Square Ball Drop and a champagne reception to ring in the New Year.

Stephen Coppick, executive director of the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra, said the philharmonic hosted the event for the first time in 2015, and it went over so well people asked about it all year this year.

“You walk in already feeling like a celebrity,” Coppick said.

Soloist Jack Wilkins from California will perform, Coppick said.

“He’s one of those people you want to hear now because you won’t be able to afford him in a couple years,” Coppick said.

The orchestra also will perform a version of Beethoven no one’s ever heard before, Coppick said.

The whole concert is timed to end just before 10 p.m. so people can watch the ball drop in Times Square.

That will give people who don’t want to stay out all night a chance to go home, and it’ll give people who do want to stay out a chance to go to other parties, Coppick said.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Monfort Concert Hall, 701 10th Ave. in downtown Greeley.

Cost: Adult single tickets cost $10, $28 and $35 depending on seating. Buy tickets at https://ucstars.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=164

» Moxi Theater

The Burroughs will take the stage once again on New Year’s Eve. Special guest Bryce Merritt will join them. The price of ticket includes a champagne toast and balloon drop.

When: Doors open at 8 p.m., concert begins at 9 p.m.

Where: Moxi Theater, 802 9th St. in downtown Greeley

Cost: $20 per ticket, $30 for couples (both must be present at time of check in). Purchase tickets at http://www.moxitheater.com.

» City Star Brewing

The Jeremy Mohney Trio will play swing and jazz music. Origins Catering and Rise Artisan Bread will provide snacks and desserts and a complimentary toast at midnight. Folks are encouraged to dress up.

When: 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: 321 Mountain Ave. in Berthoud

Cost: $15 per person. Get tickets at https://citystarbrewing.com/shop/swingin-new-years-eve-ticket.

» Patrick’s Irish Pub

Patrick’s Irish Pub will host Old Time and Blue Grass Jam, which takes place every Saturday, on New Year’s Eve. According to its website, the tradition comes from pubs in Ireland where friends get together to make and enjoy music.

The pub features local breweries like Wiley Roots, WeldWerks, Crabtree and has about 60 whiskeys.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 909 8th Ave. in downtown Greeley

» 1908

If you’re looking for a classy, quieter place to celebrate the New Year, head to 1908, Greeley’s speakeasy. It will open at 5 p.m. and stay open past midnight.

It’s known for its classic cocktails and cozy atmosphere.

Where: Basement of Yolk, 801 9th St.

» WeldWerks

David Nemo will play at WeldWerks Brewing Co. Saturday night. He specializes in acoustic, alternative country and bluegrass. The Tramp About food truck will be on site at 5 p.m.

For more information on what brews are available, go to http://www.weldwerksbrewing.com/brews.

When: 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Where: 508 8th Ave. in downtown Greeley

» THE TAVERN

The Tavern in Greeley will host a game show beginning at 9 p.m. It will feature four rounds of games including Password, Match the Game and others. A raffle will be going all night — the grand prize winner will receive a golden ticket to all the Tavern’s brewery tours, including a ride to Oskar Blues by the brewery’s bus and a trip to Left Hand in its limo.

A full menu and dinner specials will be available.

The Tavern will provide a complementary champagne toast at midnight.

Reservations are recommended. You can make them at http://www.greeleytavern.com.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: The Tavern at St. Michael’s Square, 2918 67th Ave.

FAMILY FRIENDLY:

» Bowling at the Summit in Windsor

At the Summit, families and friends can gather together for bowling, food, arcade games and even laser tag.

Four different packages are available on New Year’s Eve, which will include some sort of food and games. For more information on available packages, go to http://www.thesummitwindsor.com.

Reservations are recommended for New Year’s Eve.

When: Open bowling available 2:30-4:30 p.m. and New Year’s Eve packages go from 10 p.m-2 p.m.

Where: 4455 N. Fairgrounds Ave. in Windsor

Cost: For details on pricing, go to http://www.thesummitwindsor.com.

» Jurassic quest

A dinosaur exhibit features more than 50 life-size animatronic dinosaurs. There are T-rex and triceratops fossil digs where young paleontologists can uncover bones, a “dino bounce” area with inflatable mazes, face paining, dino crafts and more.

For more information, go to http://www.jurassicquest.com/greeley.html.

When: Friday 3-8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Island Grove Regional Park, 501 N. 14th Ave.

Cost: $15 for kids, $20 for adults and $18 for seniors

» Last day for Greeley History Museum’s Earth from Space exhibit

The Smithsonian Institution, in partnership with the U.S. Geological Survey, provided the museum with the traveling Earth from Space exhibition. It features detailed satellite images of Earth, with hurricanes and the grid-like pattern of farmlands to the triangular shadows cast by the Great Pyramids.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Greeley Museum, 714 8th St.

Cost: $5 for adults, $3 for children, $15 family rate with a maximum of five people

» Bowling at Chipper’s Lanes

Reserve a lane at Chipper’s Lanes in advance for unlimited bowling. Lane rentals include champagne, ball drop, entertainment, prizes, party favors, drink and food specials, shoes and more.

For more information, go to http://www.chipperslanes.com or call (970) 353-4275.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: 2454 8th Ave.

Cost per lane: $149