A LANDMARK OF WINDSOR: Mill fire investigation, updates, history | MyWindsorNow.com

A LANDMARK OF WINDSOR: Mill fire investigation, updates, history
August 8, 2017
How long will it take to complete investigation into historic Windsor Mill fire?
August 8, 2017 — A fire investigation team from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will assist with the investigation into the cause of a fire that decimated that Windsor Mill early Sunday morning, according to ATF Special Agent in Charge Terry Henderson.
Blue Ocean owners say they remain committed to Windsor Mill project
August 7, 2017 — After working for several months on the Windsor Mill, Noah Bancroft picked up burnt pieces of the building on Monday.
A LANDMARK OF WINDSOR: Early Sunday morning fire decimates Historic Windsor Mill just months from complete renovation
August 6, 2017 — More than a century of history on the cusp of a comeback is gone, consumed by fire in the dead of night in downtown Windsor.
Windsor Mill's history adds to loss residents feel after Sunday fire
August 6, 2017 — Ken Brunner was headed to the gym Sunday morning when he stopped to see a piece of Windsor and his family’s history smoldering on Main Street.
Fort Collins developer eyes Windsor Mill for possible distillery, brewery
July 29, 2016 — A year from now, when the pedestrians walk past the historic mill in downtown they could see a lively building filled with offices, restaurants and breweries.
The mill: Shaping the downtown in the next 10 years
July 1, 2017 — When driving down Main Street in Windsor, changes to one building can be seen almost daily.
Officials: Historic mill redevelopment could breathe life into downtown Windsor
Nov. 29, 2016 — After violent gales and the 2008 tornado tore apart three stories of the historic flour mill in downtown Windsor, the interest of a new developer may breathe some welcomed fresh air into the building.
Oct. 8, 2014 — An estimated $9 million is what it will take to restore the historic Windsor mill to a condition where it will be ready to be pitched to entrepreneurs who may be looking to use the space for new business opportunities.
Public hears possible future uses for historic Windsor mill
August 6, 2014 — The question of what Windsor’s historic mill could become in the future was the topic of a town hall meeting hosted by the Windsor Downtown Development Authority on Tuesday.
Windsor mill damaged in tornado eyed for improvements
September 4, 2013 — For the first time in years, a definitive plan may be starting to take shape and ease what many in northern Colorado say is Windsor’s biggest eyesore.
May 25, 2013 — It sits on the east edge of Windsor, towering over the bustling downtown district and nearby lake to the north.
