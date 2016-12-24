A new book by Mike Peters, ‘Greeley 1916’ is on sale now | MyWindsorNow.com

Living in Greeley and Weld County all these years, do you remember when the town board of Hudson passed some new ordinances, including an inside-the-town speed limit of 12 mph? They also made it unlawful to ride bicycles on the sidewalk, and to allow cattle to roam inside the town limits.

Or were you in the neighborhood when seven men in Eaton were arrested for drinking and fighting? They were taken to jail and fined $9.25 each, except for one fighter, who jumped from the moving police car while they were being taken to Greeley. He suffered a severe brain concussion and stayed in the hospital.

Or were you at the meeting when the Lancaster Literary Society debated whether the tambourine is a musical instrument or a needless noisemaker?

Of course you weren’t any of those events — unless you’re 100 years old now. Those were events that occurred in 1916 in Greeley and Weld County, and are part of the “100 Years Ago” columns, which ran each Monday this year in The Greeley Tribune.

A new book, “Greeley 1916,” by Mike Peters, includes all of those 100 Years Ago columns and is available on Amazon.com. In addition to the columns, it offers advertisements and diagrams from the old newspapers, but no photos because there were very few photos in the 1916 newspapers, and those that were there were of very poor quality.

The book is available on Amazon.com in Kindle format ($7.99) or in paperback ($14.99). You can purchase a copy at bit.ly/greeley1916, or you can pre-order a paperback copy direct from The Tribune by calling (970) 352-0211. Beginning next week, the paperback will be available for sale at The Tribune, 501 8th Ave. in Greeley.