A night for ribbon cutting: Windsor Farmers Market kicks off Thursday | MyWindsorNow.com

For more information, contact Sandy Brug at (970) 686-2122 or Marge Straube at (970) 686-2624, or visit thewshs.org.

» An engraved brick with the member’s choice of words.

The Windsor-Severance Historical Society is holding a Brick and a Book membership campaign. The fundraiser is centered around bricks that will be engraved and placed in Boardwalk Park near the new statue with the purchase of a membership. The $300 one year membership includes the following:

Mary Marchio and Laurie Marthaler and their children were all smiles as they wandered through the Windsor Farmers Market on Thursday in Boardwalk Park.

Marthaler brings her children to the park every week for the Summer Concert Series, and said she is thrilled with the location of the new market.

"We love it," Marchio said.

Windsor residents had two reasons to cheer Thursday night, and cheer they did.

The Windsor Farmers Market kicked off, and as town board members cut the ribbon, all who attended the market clapped and cheered then flooded the pavilion. It was quickly filled with people and the sounds of a farmers market, like, "This smells so good," and, "That'll be $6."

"This is a long-awaited event that most folks have been looking for," said Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez before she and the town board cut the ribbon signifying the start of the first farmers market in the new pavilion.

The market's opening was part of the town board's strategic plan, Melendez said.

Even though the rain fell gently for a few minutes shortly after the 5:30 p.m. ribbon cutting, shoppers and vendors could stay dry under the new pavilion, which town officials said will help create a more permanent and protected space for residents to enjoy the market.

The second reason visitors to Boardwalk Park cheered Thursday night was the unveiling of the Windsor-Severance Historical Society's new statue, which stands to the left of the new farmers market pavilion.

Sandy Brug, the historical society member who spearheaded the statue project, and Marge Straube, vice president of the society, told the crowd about how many donors and how much community support was needed to complete the statue.

Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue members also visited the park for the unveiling in support of the volunteer firefighter who created the statue, Austin Weishel.

The process for the historical society to get to the unveiling was a long one. Although fundraising efforts really kicked off in 2014, Melendez said the statue has been part of discussions for many more years.

"What has been a dream tonight turns into a reality," she said.