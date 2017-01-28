AARP offers free tax preparation in Greeley, Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

AARP offers free tax preparation in Greeley, Windsor

Low-income residents in Greeley and Windsor can get free tax help this year through the AARP Foundation.

AARP Foundation TaxAide, now in its 49th year, gives special attention to the older population, but tax aide is available to all ages. AARP membership is not required.

Here are the two sites in Weld that will offer tax help:

» Windsor Recreation Center, 250 11th St., Windsor; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Mondays and Tuesdays from Feb. 6-April 18. Call (970) 674-3500 to make an appointment.

» High Plains Library District, 2650 29th St., Greeley. 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 1-April 18. Call (970) 584-0144 to make an appointment.

Last year, Colorado AARP Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 33,000 people file their federal, state and local tax returns. The program is offered at approximately 59 sites in Colorado, including senior centers, libraries and other convenient locations.

For more information, call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669).

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is a program of AARP Foundation, offered in cooperation with the IRS.