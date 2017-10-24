Above and Beyond: Windsor High School lead maintenance honored for his work

Kevin Bowles got one of the strangest calls for help about 10 years ago.

Large, live fish were surfacing in the most unexpected places throughout Windsor High School, including in toilets and a vending machine.

He held his hands about two feet apart Thursday morning to show their size, still wide-eyed many years after the event.

Though he can't remember what he and the other employees at Windsor High School did with the fish, that's a story that often pops into his mind when the lead maintenance worker reflects on his 25 years at the school.

“It’s great to be recognized for what you do, but I just do what I do,” Kevin BowlesWHS Maintenance Lead

Not all events were silly. He still remembers how scary the 2008 tornado was for him and other staff members.

Recommended Stories For You

It hit at the end of the lunch period, so many students were making their way back to school. Bowles remembers hearing the hail that heralded the tornado's arrival.

"It was like 1,000 jackhammers up on the roof," he said.

While students went home to enjoy summer — the tornado appeared on the last day of school that year — Bowles was left behind to deal with the cleanup.

Bowles remembers the fish and the storm, but on most days, he rushes around the school, responding to everything from lights not working to the heat not coming on. He calls it putting out fires, but he's good at it, and that's why fellow district employees nominated him for American Time Maintenance Hero. He was recently named one of two runners-up for the award.

The Maintenance Hero contest, a new contest from the company American Time, was open to any organization in any industry that wished to nominate a maintenance professional who goes above and beyond in the workplace, according to American Time's website. According to the website, the award was designed to recognize maintenance employees who might not always get the recognition they deserve.

Recognition

Windsor High School Principal Michelle Scallon spotted the awards competition, and as soon as she showed it to Monica York, who can often be found in the school library, York started the process to nominate Bowles.

She sent an email to her fellow faculty members at the high school and asked for stories about Bowles, and how he has contributed to the school.

"It was amazing the response that we got," she said.

Now even after hearing the results of the contest, York said faculty still email her anecdotes about Bowles.

But Bowles is humble. Bowles said he was surprised when he learned he had been nominated, but he couldn't really think of a reason why.

"It's great to be recognized for what you do, but I just do what I do," he said.

He's also quick to mention Danny Krings, the other maintenance worker at the high school. Krings maintains the grounds, picking up trash from the outside of the school building. He also, Bowles said, was the one who set up tables and chairs in a large hallway each lunch hour for students for the first couple months of the year.

Because of the ongoing construction at the high school, which includes a new building and renovations inside the school due to a bond issue that was approved last year, students were without a cafeteria for a few weeks until a modular building arrived.

Bowles has helped construction efforts, as well. Thursday morning he made his way out to the construction.

"How's it going?" he called, beckoning one of the construction employees over to chat. This isn't Bowles's first experience with a bond issue project. He's worked through four of them in his time at the district, he said.

But this project is especially exciting because the new Innovation Center will also be the home of his office, which has currently been relegated to the high school basement.

A cheerful Sisyphus

George Bator, a social studies teacher at the high school, likened Bowles's task to that of Sisyphus, a Greek mythological king who was forced by the gods to roll a stone up a hill, only to watch it roll back down.

"Kevin is in charge of the task of fixing a high school faster than 1,500 high school students can destroy it, and he always does it quickly and efficiently with a smile on his face," Bator said.

Bowles even leaves his home if he's called in to fix a problem. Michelle Smith, a business teacher at the high school, said she once called him in to a school dance to help with the lights, which were having trouble dimming.

"He was so congenial about coming over to help, not to mention that he offered to come back if I needed anything else," she wrote in an email.

What really puts a smile on Bowles's face, though, is the high school football games.

"I love my Wizards football," he said.

Although attending the games and making sure they run smoothly is part of his job, Bowles said he is happy he hasn't missed a home game for the last 25 years.

Although Bowles knows football players more than other students, he genuinely cares for all the students and faculty, York said. When a student died by suicide last year, he reached out to the family and offered comfort.

"He does so much outside of what you would think of as maintenance facilities guy," she said.

25 years

Bowles has dedicated much of his life to Windsor High School. He graduated from high school in Loveland in 1985, spent five years in the U.S. Army before coming to work for the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District.

At the time, Windsor High School had about 400 students, and less than 50 faculty, Bowles said. Now, it has about 1500 students and more than 100 faculty members.

He hadn't planned on it being his forever job, but eventually, Bowles said, it just stuck.

"After all these years, I love my job," he said.