Acres U.S.A. completes move to Greeley

Acres U.S.A., a publishing house for books, magazines, events and educational materials about ecology and farming, completed moving its operations to Greeley this summer.

The company, which had been located in Austin, Texas, is open for business inside The Greeley Tribune building at 501 8th Ave.

"We are soil nerds, really. The mix of Colorado's values for sustainability and its large agriculture economy is a perfect fit for us," general manager Ryan Slabaugh said. "We want to be a resource for Weld County's farmers the way we've been available for farmers around the world for decades."

Acres U.S.A. employs five people in Greeley, with four others working in offices in Austin.

Founded in 1971 by Charles Walters as a farming newspaper, Acres U.S.A. has been helping farmers learn about modern and sustainable techniques ever since. The publishing company has grown into an international business, offering a monthly magazine for subscribers and several new titles every year in its online bookstore.

Acres U.S.A. also puts on unique events such as organic vineyard tours and intensive how-to seminars, while also producing an annual conference and trade show that gathers more than 1,000 farmers to learn best practices and share their trade knowledge with others. This year's conference will be from Dec. 5-8 in Columbus, Ohio.

Recommended Stories For You

Learn more about Acres U.S.A.'s books, events and magazine at http://www.acresusa.com, or call (800) 355-5313.