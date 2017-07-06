Adamson’s Life After Loss program offers charter bus to Estes Park Chuck Wagon Supper and Western Music Show | MyWindsorNow.com

Adamson's Life After Loss program will offer a chartered bus to the Chuck Wagon Supper and Western Music Show at the Lazy B Ranch in Estes Park.

The event takes place 2:30-9:30 p.m. July 18 and the chartered bus will leave from Adamson at 2000 47th Ave. in Greeley. The outing will cost $55 per person. According to a news release from Adamson, seating is limited so anyone interested in going must pre-register by calling Cherry Smith at (970) 353-1212.

The supper and music show will feature wholesome, lively family entertainment filled with upbeat humor, true Western music and cowboy food, according to the release.

Performers include an international yodeling champion, a four-time national fiddle champion, a Branson's Terry Music Awards Keyboard Player of the Year recipient and Branson's 2014 Comedy Show of the Year recipient, according to the release.

Adamson's Life After Loss programs offers help for families who recently experienced a death, according to Adamson's website.

For more information about Adamson and the Life After Loss program, go to http://www.adamsonchapels.com.