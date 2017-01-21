AED donated to Windsor High School athletics in honor of John ‘Johnny’ Jacoby | MyWindsorNow.com

Saturday afternoon between Windsor High School’s girls and boys basketball games, the family and friends of John “Johnny” Jacoby took a moment to honor his memory by donating an automated external defibrillator to the school’s athletic department.

“John loved watching Windsor High School sports so we thought this would be a good opportunity to keep his memorial alive by donating an AED to the high school,” his brother Mark Jacoby said. “It feels really good to give back to the community because the community was such a great support group for our family, and they really supported Johnny’s Community Run. We just want to continue to keep funds in the community of Windsor, since that’s what John was about, giving unselfishly.”

On May 18, 2015, Johnny’s death rocked the Windsor community. It was the first murder in eight years in a town widely regarded as the safest small town in Colorado.

He was killed during a string of shootings in northern Colorado that summer.

More than 450 people packed into Faith United Church of Christ for Jacoby’s celebration of life service with hundreds more watching a live stream at Windsor High School.

Emergency and town vehicles, cyclists and a row of cars more than a block long led the procession to Lakeview Cemetery to honor the unofficial “mayor of Windsor.”

Almost a year after Johnny’s death, Mark organized a 5K run to honor his brother. The event, Johnny’s Community Run, at Windsor Lake, will return this year, Mark said. More information will soon come online at http://johnnyscommunityrun.com/.