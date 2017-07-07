After 60 years of combined service, couple retires from Weld County Sheriff’s office | MyWindsorNow.com

For more about the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, go to http://www.weldsheriff.com .

At the end of each shift during his 32-year career as a Weld County Sheriff's deputy, Terry Reed would radio into dispatchers and say, "you can log me off."

But at the end of his shift May 1, Reed said, "put me end of watch."

That phrase signified the end of his career with the sheriff's office.

His retirement came just two months before that of his wife, Robbie Korgan-Reed, who worked as a deputy for 28 years. Her final day came earlier this month.

The two met in 1989 in the Weld County Jail, where they worked as detention deputies. By 1991, they were married, although they worked for the sheriff's office in separate capacities — Terry was a patrol deputy, Robbie worked for the investigations unit, where she specialized in interviewing children.

She spoke about her career at a recent Weld County Board of Commissioners meeting, where the commissioners, as well as Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams, formally thanked them for their service.

"Here I found my niche," she said in an emotional address to the board. "(It) allowed me to visit that little girl … who lives deep down inside me. (It) allowed me to be a kid…and get paid for it."

Getting to retirement was sometimes difficult. Terry said one of his close friends was Weld County Sheriff's deputy Sam Brownlee, who was shot and killed on duty in 2010. During difficult times like that, he said, he was glad Robbie was a deputy as well.

"She kind of had an idea of what was going on," Terry said. "She was really good support."

After Terry's last day, he said, his and Robbie's daughter threw them a joint retirement party in the park, complete with a host of family friends and a plethora of food. She opened the gathering by playing a recording of Terry's final signoff.

It was a good start to retirement, but Terry and Robbie said they don't have any long-term plans yet. Looking back, Terry said, he's still caught off guard by the passage of time.

"At times it's like, wow, 32 years already," he said. "Other times it's like man, am I not done yet?"