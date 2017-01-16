After brief storm leaves about half an inch of snow in Weld County, high temperatures near 50 expected | MyWindsorNow.com

About half an inch of snow fell Monday in Weld County.

The fast-moving storm did cause roads to become icy in spots Monday morning, and authorities said one traffic crash in Milliken, which took the lives of two people, was linked to the storm.

More snow fell further west. The National Weather Service reported between an inch and 3.5 inches of snow fell in Larimer County.

Today, forecasters expect areas of dense fog in Weld before 11 a.m. However, the fog is expected to clear, and sunny skies will return. The high today is expected to reach 42 degrees, with highs near 50 by midweek.