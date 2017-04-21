Ag experts, farmers say immigration needs ‘fresh start’ | MyWindsorNow.com

» There are more than 1,800 immigrant entrepreneurs in the district.

» That same year, immigrants in the district had a spending power of about $1.3 billion.

» There are more than 60,000 immigrants residing in the district.

New American Economy released a report showing the impact of immigration on the economy in each congressional district across the United States. Highlights of the report for Colorado’s 4th congressional district include:

The H-2A visa program is designed to provide foreign workers with a temporary visa for seasonal agricultural work, but many people in the agricultural industry are saying it doesn't work.

"From Farm Bureau's perspective, the H-2A agriculture worker program is pretty much unworkable and broken," said Shawn Martini, vice president of advocacy at the Colorado Farm Bureau. "We need to abandon it and create a new program from the ground up."

Martini attended a roundtable discussion Friday afternoon at the Greeley Chamber of Commerce about how immigration affects agriculture. New American Economy, a bipartisan organization seeking immigration reform, organized the discussion. Christin Wells, a consultant at Clear Creek Strategies, said they decided to hold the discussion in Greeley because of the heavy agricultural activity in Colorado's 4th congressional district. Representatives for Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., and Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., attended the discussion with about 10 others.

New American Economy partnered with American Action Forum earlier this month to put together a letter that asserts immigration is good for the economy. Eighteen Colorado economists joined nearly 1,500 economists nationwide to sign the letter.

The roundtable meeting was off-the-record — meaning the guts of the discussion were not for public consumption — so farmer Dave Eckhardt shared his views after the hour-long meeting.

Eckhardt, who operates a farm 10 miles south of Greeley, said it's time for a "fresh start" in immigration when it comes to agricultural laborers.

"We're short of a very vital workforce for what it is that we do, and we're interested in moving things along to try to change that to something similar to the guest worker program," Eckhardt said.

The H-2A program as it is, according to Eckhardt, doesn't react quickly enough to the unique needs of agricultural producers. H-2A visas limit laborers to one farm, which usually leaves them looking for more work.

"It's not seven days a week every day of the year to begin with; it's a stretch, and that stretch is extremely important to be able to harvest the crop and get it to market like we need to," Eckhardt said. "(It's) not a consistent demand, but a heavy demand when we need it."

Both Eckhardt and Martini said they'd prefer a guest worker program to the H-2A program. A guest worker program wouldn't provide laborers with a path to citizenship, but they hope it would simplify an immigration system that costs too much time and money.

"We need that flexibility in the program that recognizes the inherent differences of working in agriculture as opposed to working a job in a factory, a store or whatever," Martini said. "The program that gets created needs to be specific to those unique pieces of agriculture and ag labor."