Aims awarded grant for training program, taking applications | MyWindsorNow.com

For additional information or to apply, go to choosecolorado.com and search “Recover Colorado Workforce Training Program.” Choose Aims Community College from the list. Business officials interested in applying may also send inquiries to Aims Community College at recover.colorado@aims.edu . Applications will be accepted and awarded on a continuous basis until funding is exhausted, according to the release.

Aims Community College secured a $1.6 million grant for the Recover Colorado Workforce Training Program. The grant, from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade will provide customized and on-the-job trainings to Weld companies affected by natural disasters from 2013.

Businesses can work with Aims to receive three separate applications, totaling up to $225,000. Most of the funds will be distributed to low and middle-income employees. All industries are welcome to apply, but preference will go to commercial and residential construction businesses, such as carpentry, masonry, plumbing and more. Companies awarded with trainings will be able to receive up to three trainings for each employee, but all training must occur within six months of the award agreement, according to an Aims Community College news release.

To be awarded, companies must fill out the initial application and undergo an interview with Aims' Center for Workforce and Innovation. After that, the college will submit a full proposal for final review to the Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

"The Recover Colorado grant program provides a wonderful opportunity for our community to work collaboratively across public and private sectors to support increased access to workforce training in areas affected by and still recovering from the natural disasters of 2013," said Deb Kish, Aims Vice President of Academic Affairs in the news release. "Aims Community College is thrilled to be a recipient of these training dollars and looks forward to supporting local business and industry over the next two years through this grant.