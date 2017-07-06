Aims Community College Agricultural Sciences and Technology program receives award | MyWindsorNow.com

Colorado Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association honored Aims Community College late this past month.

The professional organization awarded Aims' Agricultural Sciences and Technology department the Outstanding Postsecondary/Adult Program award. Aims received the award at the association's banquet June 28 during its annual summer conference in Ignacio, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The award recognizes exemplary two-year postsecondary institutions and full-time young farmer and adult agricultural education programs, according to the release. Qualifying young farmer and adult agriculture education program staff must devote at least 50 percent of their teaching time to that instruction.

Receiving the award also nominates Aims for the national award, given by the National Association of Agricultural Educators, according to the release. The award is sponsored by Monsanto as a special project of the National FFA Foundation.