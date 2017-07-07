Aims Community College hosts car show July 15 | MyWindsorNow.com

Aims Community College's annual car show will take place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15 at the Automotive and Technology Center on the Windsor campus, 1120 Southgate Drive.

With a variety of cars, it will give car lovers a chance to share and learn about the different eras and models, according to a news release from Aims.

The car show also will feature local food vendors and door prizes. Aims Automotive and Technology Center also will give tours of its state-of-the-art facility throughout the day.

Car owners who would like to participate in the show can register at 8 a.m. on July 15 at the Aims Windsor campus on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the release. The show will be open to all years and models of cars. Awards will be given in a variety of categories such as old, new, classic, modern and unique vehicles, with trophies created by Aims students.