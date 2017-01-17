Aims Community College plans 50th anniversary celebrations | MyWindsorNow.com

Aims Community College will start its year-long party in celebration of reaching 50 years in existence with a launch party Jan. 24 at the college’s Greeley campus.

The launch party, at 5 p.m. at the College Center, 5401 20th St., is open to the public and will feature remarks from Weld County Commissioner Mike Freeman, Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez and Aims President Leah Bornstein.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP at launch50.eventbrite.com, according to an Aims news release.

After remarks from key local figures, and the opening of a 23-year-old time capsule, the college will put on a small fireworks show over the pond near the Allied Health Building.

Aims was approved Jan. 24, 1967, by a public vote.

Aims officials plan a series of events in celebration of the college’s 50th year serving Weld County and surrounding areas. First up — after the kickoff — is a Feb. 2 event called “Groundvark Day,” in which Aims’ aardvark mascot will play the role of groundhog ala “Groundhog Day.”