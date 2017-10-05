Aims Community College president given two-year contract extension

Aims Community College has extended the contract of its president, Dr. Leah L. Bornstein, for two years, the college announced in a news release. The extension will keep Bornstein at Aims through June 30, 2020.

"I am honored and thrilled to continue to serve such an outstanding institution and community," said Bornstein, who has been at Aims since Aug. 1 2015, in the release. "I look forward to many more years together."

Bornstein is the sixth president in the college's 50-year history. She holds degrees from Bradford College and the University of Vermont and a doctorate from the University of Denver.

"Dr. Bornstein is the best president for a community college in the world," said Ray Peterson, the treasurer of Aims' board of trustees, in the release. "I'm glad she's here, and I really mean that."