Aims Community College trustee Ray Peterson announces re-election bid | MyWindsorNow.com

Education: Bachelor’s degree in animal science, Colorado State University; master’s in education, CSU; doctorate in education administration at Arizona State University.

Service: Served as a state senator from 1982-1994, including four years as minority leader; numerous community organizations with emphasis on educational institutions.

Aims Community College trustee Ray Peterson announced he will run for re-election in November.

Peterson, 78, first was elected to District C (Weld County, north of Greeley) in 2013 and is the first person to announce his candidacy for the 2017 election.

In his time on the Aims Board of Trustees, Peterson helped fill longtime Aims President Marsi Liddell's shoes when she retired, hiring Leah Bornstein to lead the college.

Peterson has served on Aims boards that have kept tuition flat for more than five years and has overseen the creation of new programs and construction of new buildings as Aims expands its reach across Weld and beyond.

Peterson operates a 200-head cattle ranch northeast of Nunn, and he has been active in serving on many community organizations with an emphasis on educational institutions, according to a news release from Peterson.

He received a bachelor's degree in animal science from Colorado State University before shifting his focus to education. He went on to earn a master's in education from CSU and a doctorate in education administration from Arizona State University, leveraging that education into a 30-year career with the Colorado Department of Education.

While at the department, Peterson worked mostly with educational institutions with students who were non-traditional.

Peterson served three terms as a state senator; he first was elected to Senate District 32 in 1982. He served on numerous committees and was minority leader for four years.

Peterson said he is dedicated to the mission of community colleges, and he believes Aims is one of the finest in the nation and a jewel for the community.

"No other institution serves the educational and training needs for a given community more than a community college, and Aims is a national leader in the field," Peterson said.

— Tyler Silvy covers city and county government for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.