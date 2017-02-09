Aims Community College welding students, staff make sculpture for Loveland Fire and Ice Festival | MyWindsorNow.com

James Mahaffey makes the 100-mile drive from Sterling to Aims Community College in Greeley twice a week. The welding program is worth it to him. He knows he’s learning to be among the top in a trade he loves.

He and six other fellow students spent the past couple months helping weld a sculpture for the Loveland Fire & Ice Festival, which kicks off today and goes through Sunday.

The project, led by Brian Martella, a creative welding instructor at Aims, is the first of its kind.

Martella was approached about the project in October. He sketched a couple ideas and had a couple goals: He knew he wanted the design include the human figure, and he wanted to show the fire within.

The sculpture features a large, metal heart, supported by rough, silvery vines, that sprouts from the base of the sculpture.

A metal arm reaches out, holding a torch aimed at the heart.

It tells the story of welders, who love fire, and all people who are passionate about something.

“What drives us? What keeps us going? It all comes back to heart and fire,” Martella said.

At the festival, they’ll turn on the torch facing the heart. It should glow red.

“It’ll warp and eventually get disfigured from the heat,” Martella said.

Mahaffey said they plan to put dry ice in the metal ice crystals at the base of the sculpture to bring together the themes. He’s nervous for people to see the final product at the festival, but he’s proud of it as well.

Anytime he’d get frustrated doing regular metal work, he’d come in to work on the sculpture project. He got to forge metal — which requires heating it up and banging it out — to make long, human-like fingers. He felt like an old school blacksmith.

“The coolest thing was getting to learn from Brian,” Mahaffey said.

Martella owns his own shop in Erie in addition to teaching at Aims. That’s where he gets really creative with his metal work. He likes that he’s able to share the artistic aspects of metal work with students such as Mahaffey.

“Most students will spend day after day welding pieces to make up functional metal,” Martella said. “This is far away from that.”

It’s art, and students love the class, he said. When it first started, 10 students enrolled in the course. Now it’s maxed out at 16 students. Some students who have finished the regular program, such as Mahaffey, plan to come back to do more creative metal work, Martella said.

“This is another facet of visual arts,” Martella said. “Maybe someday it’ll be considered part of the visual arts program.”

The Aims welding program’s sculpture will be outside the Aims Loveland campus, 104 E. 4th St. through the weekend.

“When you can weld stuff together, it’s like magic,” Martella said.