Aims Community College’s Public Safety Day draws more than 320 people to Windsor campus’ Public Safety Institute | MyWindsorNow.com

More than 320 people came out for Aims Community College's Public Safety Day on April 8 at the Windsor campus' Public Safety Institute.

Attendees were treated to tours of state-of-the-art facilities and live demos performed by Aims fire science and emergency medical services students, according to a news release from the school.

Demos included strategies to remove victims involved in car crashes, the fighting of live car fires and assistance with fire and smoke in the Aims burn tower.

"Aims gives students opportunities to learn in hands-on environments with smaller class sizes and superior technology," said Aims President Leah Bornstein in the release. "It was great to have the community visit our impressive Windsor campus on a beautiful spring day. Our students were proud to show off the skills they are learning at Aims — skills that will last them a lifetime, help them gain employment and possibly save lives right here in northern Colorado."

Guests also saw the Anatomage table. The 3D, interactive table is a unique way for students to learn about human anatomy, as well as simulate various health conditions and trauma. Aims was the first school in Colorado to offer this technology to students, according to the release.

Fire science students demonstrated the sand table, which alters sand to create different topography. They are able to study how wildfires easily spread across valleys and down mountains, and see how wildfires react to different weather conditions and firefighting techniques, according to the release.

Northern Colorado's Air Link 2 and Med Evac helicopters also flew in for the occasion, courtesy of UC Health and Banner Health, according to the release.

Guests were able to visit with pilots and peek inside the helicopters.