Aims opens enrollment for College for Kids | MyWindsorNow.com

Aims Community College has opened enrollment for its four-day College for Kids program, which will take place in June.

The program will run from June 5-8 at the Greeley campus, 5401 20th St. Available classes include robotics, television production, coding, poetry, acting, history and more.. Online registration and a schedule of classes are available online at aims.edu/student/cfk, according to an Aims news release.

Tuition for the program is $75. The day begins with drop-off at 8:30 a.m. at the Cornerstone Building. Students take a morning class 9 a.m. to noon, followed by a provided lunch. Afternoon classes run until 4 p.m. A parent or guardian must pick-up and sign out students by 4:30 p.m. If needed, early drop-off and late pick-up is available for an additional $25.

"College for Kids is one of our favorite weeks of the year," Aims President Leah Bornstein said in the news release. "The opportunity for our faculty and staff to work with younger children and help them discover different career paths while having fun is extremely rewarding."

For more information, contact collegeforkids@aims.edu.