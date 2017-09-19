All About Windsor: Some tips on how to avoid the stress of wedding planning

The summer months are ideal for romance, love and weddings.

Carly Koppes, Weld County clerk and recorder, said 1,925 marriage applications were issued in 2016. From Jan 1 to June 20 this year, there were 823 marriage applications issued with an increase in the summer months.

One of the most popular venues to" tie the knot" in Windsor is Pelican Lakes Country Club, a beautiful, picturesque site nestled in west Windsor. In 2016, 42 weddings were held at the club. In 2017, so far 10 weddings have occurred with at least 22 more booked.

I contacted Shannon Shafer, director of sales and events at the Pelican Lakes Country Club, to discuss her role in planning and executing the perfect wedding. We met for lunch at one of Windsor's finest, and as she walked towards me I recognized her from the club. She was promoted two years ago to her position as director of sales and events, and she states she has a soft spot for weddings, as every couple deserves to have a special wedding.

Shannon states that weddings are planned at least nine months in advance. Meeting the bride and groom, touring the grounds and choosing their dream location is very exciting and is the first step in the wedding process. The Island is the most popular site for the ceremony and reception. Other options include the beach, the lake side and bridge. Packages are customized and created with budget management in mind and community referrals are used for services not provided by the club, such as decorations, bakeries, photographers and clergy.

On the day of the wedding every detail has been planned and coordinated, unless weather interferes, as it did in July 2014. Story has it that the bride and groom could not make it to the island so instead they were married in the banquet hall. Later the groom rolled up his pants, the bride jumped on his back and they waded into the river!

All of the processes and planning involved in marriage ceremonies may cause much stress for the bride and groom. Stress can spoil the excitement and you may feel stress overload. You may experience headaches, irritability, moodiness, stomach aches and sleep problems.

Expectations of perfection can be a large part of wedding stress. Life does not go away because you are planning a wedding, and often can exacerbate wedding stress. Some life stressors such as employment issues, moving, problems with family, a loss of any kind or financial worries can add to your stress and complicate your life. Inventory your stress and control and manage what you can. Ask yourself how you can reduce your stress. Some ways to support yourself and practice self-care are:

» Eat well and balanced meals.

» Get enough rest and sleep.

» Learn meditation or relaxation techniques.

» Exercise.

» Have fun with friends and family.

» Connect with your groom or bride and spend quality time.

Your wedding day has arrived. As you look into each other's eyes, all of life's stressors evaporate as you say your vows and commit to love and cherish. Celebrate!

Sandi Y. Squicquero, M.Ed.,LPC has lived in Windsor for 12 years and has more than 30 years of clinical experience in counseling. She is a board certified medical hyno-therapist.