All About Windsor: What does July 4 mean to you? What does it mean to Windsor? | MyWindsorNow.com

Many of us are already getting ready for the 4th of July and all the festivities that go along with it.

Some folks will wait until the last minute to get ready, but regardless, the preparations are usually similar. We stock up on hot dogs, hamburger, buns and condiments while we are hoping that our favorite friend brings her scrumptious potato salad to our picnic. If we are going boating or spending a lot of time outdoors we are checking our life jackets to make sure they are ready and stocking up on sunscreen.

All of these things are great fun, but what does the 4th of July mean to you beyond the festivities of the day? The day is a celebration of the Declaration of Independence, which was adopted by the 13 American colonies on the afternoon of July 4, 1776, first printed by the Pennsylvania Evening Post on July 6, 1776.

The Declaration of Independence is the fundamental document of our democracy and freedom. Remember these words, "We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

Greater words have never been spoken.

This simple document published 241 years ago changed our world forever and is the basis for all of the freedoms we enjoy today. The freedom to express our opinions without fear of reprisal or punishment is in my opinion the foremost of these freedoms. The freedom to own one's own life and chart one's own future is very special. Many of us have attended graduation celebrations recently and one question that is often asked of a graduate is, "What are your future plans?"

From this simple document comes our freedom to plan our future, our place of residence, whether to join the military or not and perhaps whether we will someday run for public office, or not. We can do these things of our own free will without fear of retribution. We take these freedoms for granted, but aren't they wonderful.

Imagine a world where you were told where to live, what career to pursue, and what level of education you would be allowed to obtain. Sounds pretty grim doesn't it?

Patriotic music and Old Glory represent the sacrifices given by so many. Our flag represents our freedoms. The 4th of July is America's birthday and like any birthday party should be celebrated with joy.

So what is Windsor about this 4th of July? Tradition. The town of Windsor will have a dog friendly race around Windsor Lake with registration at 7 a.m. and the race beginning at 8 a.m. There will not be a concert in the park. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 pm at Boardwalk Park, weather permitting.

I asked several local Windsor residents "What does the 4th of July mean to them?" Here are a few comments:

» "It is the day we celebrate our freedom, our vets and our soldiers." — Judy M.

» "The celebration of the birth of America has become time off." — Derreck F.

» "Too much about partying and not enough reflection." — David S.

» "Brings us all to the lake to have a good time." — Sloane C.

Sandi Y. Squicquero, M.Ed.,LPC has lived in Windsor for 12 years and has more than 30 years of clinical experience in counseling. She is a board certified medical hyno-therapist.