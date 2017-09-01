All Around Roustabout sends caravan of trucks to Texas

All Around Roustabout worked for two days to fill six trucks of goods for those displaced from Hurricane Harvey. Donors included Clearwater Products, Wells Trucking, LRP trucking, Bank of Colorado, PowerMotive, True Safety, Ace Hardware in Eaton, Becker Safety and Supply, RMS Cranes, Stax Trucking, not to mention individual donors, and All Around Roustabout and its employees.

The afternoon sun blared down Friday as several members of All Around Roustabout crew out of Ault hurriedly packed trailers full of bottled water, clothing, diapers, toiletries, food, tools, blankets, fans and de-humidifiers.

They had spent the past two days shopping, collecting and picking up donations while preparing for a 20-hour trip down to Buna, Texas, a tiny town of 2,300 just north of Port Arthur, where many people displaced by Hurricane Harvey were sent.

In six trucks, they set off Friday afternoon from the CostCo parking lot in Timnath, headed south with a good $25,000 of donations from vendors, friends and local oil and gas service companies.

"It's been kind of a cool thing," All Around Roustabout COO Brody Hansen said. "It's amazing. With all the craziness in the world, in times like these, everyone just comes together."

Hansen and his crews pulled it all off quickly after they learned Harvey claimed the homes of CFO Cory Ruiz's brothers and parents in Mauriceville and Lumberton, both towns about an hour and a half outside of Houston, which took the brunt of the storm.

"It was an overnight thing," Ruiz said of his family's situation. "On Tuesday night everything was fine, and my family woke up Wednesday and they had probably 4 to 5 feet of water. That's when this really just came together. I told everyone, 'I'm headed down there. Anyone want to do something?' "

Then they put the plea for donations to their vendors, employees and out on Facebook.

"It just kind of snowballed from sending one truckload of goods to six now," Hansen said.

The group will caravan down to Buna, where they'll meet the National Guard and the county sheriff to offload the 75,000 to 100,000 pounds of goods. Robbi Trujillo, logistics manager for All Around, is in the lead truck, carrying snacks, water, tents and blankets for the team. Another truck will haul 1,000 gallons of fuel to get them back to Colorado, as fuel will not be available once they get so far down south.

Ruiz explained their main goal is to help people start to rebuild. Since many homes are not technically in a flood zone, their mortgages do not require them to have flood insurance.

"Our goal is to try to help get the supplies for repairing their houses, and remediation efforts to those without insurance, and help with water and food shortages that the shelters are experiencing," Ruiz said.

Trujillo spent much of the last few days filling her pickup with donations from individuals.

"I cleaned out one lady's garage," she said.

Hansen and the rest of the All Around crews will keep the business humming back home while the team is gone.

"I've told them, take the time you need," Hansen. "Just get there, however long it takes, and get back safely."

Hansen said he hopes to send more people down in the future to help residents rebuild.