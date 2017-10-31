Anheuser-Busch Metal Container Corporation celebrates 30 years in Windsor

» 44 percent of Metal Container Corporation employees in Windsor have been at the plant for more than 20 years.

» If each can produced by the plant in a year was filled with water, there would be enough to supply the entire population of Colorado with clean drinking water for about a year and a half.

» About 2 billion cans are produced every year at the Windsor plant.

» More than 99 percent of byproducts at the plant are recycled.

» About $14 million has been invested in the Windsor plant since 2009.

According to Jeff Scott, the following are some quick facts about the Metal Container Corporation in Windsor, which recently celebrated 30 years in the community.

In 1987, Gary Beckmann stood in a line that wrapped around the fairgrounds in Greeley.

The 21-year-old was hoping to get a job at the new can-making plant in Windsor. He didn't expect to be selected, but thought he might as well give it a shot.

After going through various aptitude tests, he was chosen as the youngest employee at the plant and began working there on Jan. 18, 1988.

The now 51-year-old Loveland native has spent nearly 30 years with the company. The company recently celebrated its own 30th anniversary.

"It's been a blessing for me and my family," Beckmann said.

The Anheuser-Busch Metal Container Corporation produces as many as 6 million cans in 24 hours to be used for both beer and soda, according to a news release from the company.

Recommended Stories For You

The way cans are made has changed a lot since Beckmann started. They begin as a large coil of aluminum, which Beckmann said used to be much thicker and smaller. Now the coil is thinner and could stretch 5 ½ miles.

A lot of the changes, Beckmann said, were centered on making cans more lightweight and producing less waste.

"(The changes) are always to improve the environment and make a better work environment," he said.

Beckmann said the company had a huge celebration for the millionth can made. Now the company produces more than 2 billion per year.

"Now if we only run a million we've got massive problems," he said with a laugh.

Jeff Scott, the plant manager, said each generation of employees brings something new to the company. But Scott said the foundation of the plant is the employees like Beckmann who instill their knowledge in the new generations, while continuing to come up with innovative ideas.

The cans that can now be seen in stores that look more like bottles than traditional cans were a result of those ideas at the Windsor plant, Scott said.

"We are successful here because of the team members who have been here since day one," Scott said.

Scott said the company hopes, with the help of its long-term employees like Beckmann, to stick around for another 30 years.