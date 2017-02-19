Annual Cattle Barons Ball set to take place at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland | MyWindsorNow.com

The 25th Cattle Barons Ball is moving its Sept. 9 celebration to the Budweiser Events Center, 5290 Arena Circle in Loveland.

The Cattle Barons Ball, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, celebrates Western heritage with fine dining, dancing, live and silent actions and music.

The additional seating at the Budweiser Events Center and more pricing opportunities will allow more people to attend and enjoy country performances, according to a news release.

Almost 1,000 guests and 300 volunteers attended last year’s event, raising a record $555,000 for the American Cancer Society.

To get involved as a sponsor, underwriter or volunteer, contact Jill Anderson at the local American Cancer Society office at (970) 350-5022 or jill.anderson@cancer.org.