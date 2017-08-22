Annual Flip Flop Gala to raise money for Windsor schools, students and teachers

The Windsor-Severance Re-4 Education Foundation's fourth annual Flip Flop Gala will be from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the island at Pelican Lakes, 398 Marina Drive.

The island-themed event features live music, silent and live auctions, food and drinks, according to the event's Facebook page. The event raises money for district schools, students and teachers.

Tickets for the event are $75 per person, and are available for purchase at Windsor State Bank or online at http://www.weldre4educationfoundation.com/flip-flop-gala/. Adults age 21 and over only are asked to attend.