Annual Glimmer of Hope balloon release to take place Sept. 16

The 5th annual Glimmer of Hope 3K fundraiser and memorial balloon release will take place from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 16 at Bittersweet Park, 1471 35th Ave. in Greeley.

Suicide Education and Support Services, a program of North Range Behavioral Health, puts on the event each year to raise money to provide services and bring awareness to the community. There will be live music and games at the event. The program aims to educate, de-stigmatize mental health issues, prevent suicide and support those who have survived the suicide of a family member, co-worker, classmate and more, according to North Range's website.

Registration costs $15 for children and students and $35 for adults. For a team of five, it costs $120.

For more information, go to http://www.northrange.org/glimmer.