Applicants sought for seat on Windsor’s Board of Adjustment | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor-Severance school district to host registration nights for parents of incoming kindergarten students

The Windsor-Severance Re-4 school district will be hosting information and registration nights for families with an incoming Kindergarten student for the 2017-18 school year in February.

All meetings will be hosted at the potential student’s boundary school. Parents will meet with teachers and learn about kindergarten programs, full-time options, schedules and lunches, among other topics.

Incoming students need to be 5 years old on or before Aug. 15 in order to register. Parents or guardians should bring children’s birth certificates and immunization records.

For more information, call the appropriate boundary school. Applicants sought for seat on Windsor’s Board of Adjustment

The town of Windsor is searching for motivated, civic-minded residents to assist the community by serving as an advisory board member.

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 24 for a position on the Board of Adjustment. One position is available, with the term expiring in September 2020.

Interested applicants must submit an application by 5 p.m. Jan. 24, with interviews scheduled shortly thereafter.

Applications can be found at windsorgov.com/151/Applications or at the Windsor Town Hall, 301 Walnut St.

Completed applications can be mailed to: Patti Garcia, town clerk/assistant to town manager, town of Windsor, 301 Walnut St., Windsor, CO, 80550. Applications also can be emailed to pgarcia@windsorgov.com.

Information about the different advisory boards, past agendas or meeting minutes can be found at http://www.windsorgov.com/government.

Windsor Chamber Chorale, Children’s Chorus begins spring rehearsals this week

The Windsor Chamber Chorale will begin its spring rehearsals Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, 503 Walnut St. in Windsor.

The group practices every week from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and is open to all. A simple audition will be used to place singers into sections.

The group sings music from all periods and genres. An informational orientation meeting will precede the first practice at the church.

The Windsor Children’s Chorus will begin its practices from 5:15-6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

For more information about the choirs, email windsorchamberchorale@gmail.com or call (970) 460-6229.