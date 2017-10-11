Are you a University High School graduate who served in the military?

For her senior project, University student Baylee Betz is creating an honor wall in the school with the names of the men and women who graduated from University and joined the military.

However, she hasn't been able to come up with many names through conversations with University counselors and recruiters.

If you joined the military after graduating from University and are interested in being part of Betz's project, you can contact her at baylee.betz@universityschools.com.