Area businesses showcase their wares at Taste of Windsor Now | MyWindsorNow.com

For more than 60 years, Bruce's Bar and Restaurant in Severance has served area residents, and last Thursday Bruce Carron brought his food truck to the Taste of Windsor Now in Boardwalk Park.

Since the 60s, the business has featured Rocky Mountain oysters, and last year Carron said the business sold 40,000 pounds of the popular dish.

"A lot of balls," he said.

This was the Nut Hut food truck's first year at the Taste of Windsor Now, Carron said, due to scheduling conflicts in previous years.

"I think it's neat," he said.

Carron recognized many of the food trucks at the event, like the Wing Shack, from his time at the Greeley Stampede, where many of them spent 12-hour days together.

"So we know each other really well," he said.

While events like the Taste of Windsor Now are not always big "money-makers" for the food trucks, Carron said it was a good opportunity for advertisement.

"I think it's really cool for us to be able to participate," he said. "I mean a lot of the people here in Windsor are the regulars that come to the restaurant anyway, so it's kind of a give-back-to-the-community thing."

People gathered in the park from outside Windsor, as well. Jessica Fielder of Colorado Springs was visiting Amanda Hillebrandt of Greeley when they decided to check out the Taste of Windsor Now, which took place in Boardwalk Park.

More than 2,000 residents from all over Colorado and beyond came to Windsor for the event.

As her daughters cartwheeled on the grass in the park, Fielder took a bite out of the chicken she got from one of the many food vendors at the event.

"I think it's awesome," Fielder said.

Hillebrandt had visited the park before for the Summer Concert Series, which featured the band Quemondo this week, and is hosted by the town of Windsor on Thursday nights throughout the summer. But this year she said she was excited to see all the vendors who came to the park for Taste of Windsor Now.

More than 30 vendors circled the park, from Bruce's Bar and Restaurant to clothing shops and A-maize'n Kettle Corn from Fort Collins.

The event has been hosted for the past eight years as a partnership between the town of Windsor and the Windsor Now! newspaper and was sponsored by Ehrlich Toyota.

"What we really want to happen is to bring attention and focus to the town of Windsor," said Peggy Peterson, event producer for Windsor Now! and The Greeley Tribune.

Luke Bolinger, recreation supervisor with the town of Windsor, said although some vendors were nervous about the possibility of rain, even the weather behaved better than expected.

"I don't think we could have asked for a better evening," he said.

With the combination of the Summer Concert Series, new Windsor Farmers Market and the Taste of Windsor Now, Peterson said more people are drawn to Boardwalk Park.

"Everybody sees this beautiful lake and this beautiful park and it really highlights Windsor as a community," she said. "And we have a newspaper here, so we need to be part of that community."