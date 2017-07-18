Art and heritage center seeking ‘wild’ photos for exhibit | MyWindsorNow.com

Art and heritage center seeking 'wild' photos for exhibit

The Windsor Art & Heritage Center is seeking photo submissions for an upcoming juried exhibit, "Community Lens: From the Wild Side."

According to a news release from the town of Windsor, photo submissions are due by Sept. 6.

"From nature and people to places and the abstract, we are searching for the best images that embody the theme 'From the Wild Side,' " said Museum Curator Caitlin Heusser in the release.

To submit a photograph for consideration, send an image to cheusser@windsorgov.com by Sept. 6. Entries will compete for first, second, third and community choice awards of $150, $100, $75 and $75, respectively, according to the release.

"From the Wild Side" will be exhibited Sept. 21 through Nov. 19. An awards reception will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 22.

The exhibit is sponsored by High Hops Brewery.

For more information, call Heusser at (970) 674-3524 or go to windsorgov.com/culture.