Artifacts wanted for Chicano movement exhibit

Organizers for the Northern Colorado Chicano Movement exhibit are looking for artifacts of the Chicano movement in Greeley and the surrounding areas.

Al Frente de lucha, UNC's Mexican-American studies and UNC's Michener Library worked together to host the exhibit, which runs through Sept. 29. in the Mari Michener Gallery in Michener Library at University of Northern Colorado.

Artifacts may include photos, newspaper articles, Chicano movement buttons, Zootsuit, potato belts and much more. All items will be returned to their owners in October.

University Libraries staff, Mexican-American studies representatives and Greeley-Evans School District 6 representatives worked to localize the exhibit, which was originally shown at History Colorado in Denver. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

For more information, email Priscilla Falcon at Priscillas.Falcon@unco.edu, or call at (970) 351-1267.