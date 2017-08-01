Astronaut Loren Shriver talks to Windsor area residents about his experience | MyWindsorNow.com

The Little Thompson Observatory in Berthoud — which helped organize a visit from an astronaut to Windsor-Severance Library — works to give children a chance to learn more about space. More events have been scheduled with the observatory and library. For more information, go to http://www.starkids.org/ or http://clearviewlibrary.org/ .

Chris Vegter remembers the first time he met an astronaut. He was about 10 years old — the same age as his son, Andrew.

This past Tuesday, he had the chance to take Andrew to meet Loren Shriver.

Shriver was one of the astronauts who first took the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit, and this past week he showed more than 100 Windsor area residents photos and video from the mission.

With a solar eclipse expected Aug. 21, the Clearview Library District wanted to give its patrons a chance to learn more about space, said Jennifer Bradley, adult services librarian.

“After reaching space the shuttle traveled around the earth every 1.5 hours. That meant astronauts saw 16 sunrise and sunset cycles each day.”Loren ShriverAstronaut

While Andrew and Chris got a photo of Shriver signed, they thanked him for the chance to learn more about his journey into space.

"It was really fun," said Andrew, who has considered becoming an astronaut.

The first thing Shriver and the other astronauts on his mission did when they got back to Earth was shower.

"Which we hadn't done in five days," he said.

But Andrew said one of the most surprising things he learned from Shriver's presentation was the speed of the shuttle.

To get to space, Shriver said the shuttle reached speeds of 17,500 mph.

"Maybe some of you approached that on the drive here tonight," he said to chuckles throughout the room.

At that speed, Shiver said, a person could fly across the United States in 8.5 minutes.

After reaching space, Shriver said the shuttle traveled around the earth every 1.5 hours. That meant astronauts saw 16 sunrise and sunset cycles each day.

"Talk about confusing," he said, to more laughter from the crowd.

Like several children in the audience, Shriver said he always knew he wanted to fly someday. But when he was growing up, there were no astronauts.

When Shriver graduated from high school, he became part of the ninth class to graduate from the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, but he still didn't get a chance to fly.

"I went on two backseat rides during four years of school," he said.

Shriver said the pilots tried to make their passengers vomit whenever they gave rides.

"But I was ready for them," he said.

He finally did get to fly, and eventually went on to go to space.

"I'd do it again in a heartbeat," he said.

If a mission goes to Mars someday, the 72-year-old said he has told friends he wants to be on the list, no matter how old he is when it happens.