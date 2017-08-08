ATF working to determine the cause of the Windsor Mill fire that swept through the historic building | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor Severance Fire Rescue asks residents to call the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms with tips or information, at (800) 283-4867. Residents are asked not to call 911 or the dispatch center as it impacts the department’s services, according to the fire department. Anyone with photos or video footage of the mill fire is also asked to take them to Fire Station 1 at 100 N. 7th St. between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. or email to info1@wsfr.us .

The remains of the historic Windsor Mill still smoldered Tuesday afternoon as a fire investigation team from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives began looking into the cause of the blaze.

In a news conference with the ATF Tuesday morning, Henderson said about 20 investigators will remain on scene through the coming week, and possibly over the weekend. When the department will have the results of the investigation, however, is uncertain.

"It takes as long as it takes," ATF Special Agent in Charge Terry Henderson said.

The ATF is the only federal agency tasked with investigating structure fires and arson, Henderson said.

The fire at the mill was the largest Windsor Severance Fire Rescue has responded to in modern history, Battalion Chief Todd Vess said after the news conference, so the department asked for ATF's assistance in the investigation soon after responding to the blaze.

Although some witnesses said they heard what sounded like explosions the night of the fire, Vess said the mini explosions could have been caused by anything in the building, especially with construction underway in the mill. The presence of construction material is also one reason the department is being cautious in its continued battle with the fire, Vess said, so firefighters have been fighting hot spots from above.

"The last thing we want is anyone to get hurt on this," he said.

Vess said he hopes the fire will be out completely in the next few days.

The mill was going through extensive renovation, lead by Blue Ocean Inc. The business has said it remains committed to the project, and will continue to consider options as more information becomes available.

Blue Ocean owners Curt and Nancy Richardson — the name behind Otterbox in Fort Collins — had big plans for the five-story building, including a brewery and community event space.

"We will work closely with our design team and local officials to better understand the options and timeline for bringing this project online again," the Richardsons said in a news release.

Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez said the town, which had previously pledged a $3.7 million development incentive package in conjunction with the Downtown Development Authority to the project, also remains committed in its support of Blue Ocean's redevelopment of the site. No taxpayer dollars have yet been spent, Melendez said.

According to Assistant to the Town Manager Kelly Unger, as part of the agreement with the town the following town fees were waived for the project: the $12,237.07 building permit fee, $13,685 commercial electrical fee and the $7,954.10 plan review fee.

Kelly Arnold, the Windsor town manager, said after the conference a new project at the site, whatever form it may take, would have to come before the town board again for review.

"It was a very project-specific incentive, and performance-based, so they would have to show what the project is and what the performance would be in the proposal," Arnold said.

According to the ATF, the investigation, in which the Windsor Police Department will also be assisting, will include sifting through debris, reconstructing the scene, collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

The Windsor Police Department will continue to provide scene security as well, said Windsor Police Chief Richard Klimek, due to the dangerous nature of the continuing hot spots. Some off-duty officers have been called in to help, and the Colorado Rangers are assisting, Klimek said.

Klimek said the department will help the ATF gather information, like videos and eyewitness statements.

"So when somebody calls in a lead we'll assist in tracking them down," he said.

Monday afternoon, Windsor Severance Fire Rescue Chief Herb Brady said the ATF's presence also will allow the fire department to continue responding to daily calls in the community. Vess said the department has three additional staff and volunteers on hand at all times to help watch the fire and battle hot spots.

Witnesses said there was a storm in the area the night of the fire. According to the Colorado Lightning Mapping Array website, that storm resulted in lightning in Weld County. The map, however, does not show information specific to cities and towns.

Fire crews, law enforcement and investigators likely will remain at the scene through the rest of the week, Brady said. During the investigation, Windsor Police will work to secure the site 24 hours per day, seven days per week, according to a town news release.

The effects of the fire were not just contained to the mill, Brady said, as foam insulation was spread over several blocks near the building. Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue sent brush trucks out to check for small fires started by the debris, Brady said.

The heat also caused some damage to the homes across the alley from the mill, Brady said, such as siding, garage doors and fencing. The amount and extent of the damage still is unknown.

As smoke spread throughout downtown Windsor on Sunday, Brady said the fire department has monitored the air quality and found no sign of any dangerous chemicals in the smoke.

"We don't see any concerns as far as smoke," he said.