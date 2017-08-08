How long will it take to complete investigation into historic Windsor Mill fire? | MyWindsorNow.com

A fire investigation team from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will assist with the investigation into the cause of a fire that decimated that Windsor Mill early Sunday morning, according to ATF Special Agent in Charge Terry Henderson.

The mill, at 307 Main St., which was damaged in the 2008 tornado that hit Windsor, was again damaged when a fire started shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

About 20 National Response Team members began on-site work Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the ATF.

A news conference with the ATF was held Tuesday morning near the mill. Henderson said investigators will remain on scene through the coming week, and possibly over the weekend. When the department will have the results of the investigation, however, is uncertain.

"It takes as long as it takes," Henderson said.

The fire at the mill that was still smoldering Tuesday morning was the largest Windsor Severance Fire Rescue has responded to in modern history, Battallion Chief Todd Vess said after the news conference, so the department asked for ATF's assistance in the investigation soon after responding to the blaze.

Recommended Stories For You

Although some witnesses said they heard what sounded like explosions the night of the fire, Vess said the mini explosions could have been caused by anything in the building, especially due to the construction in the mill. The presence of construction material is one reason the department is being cautious in its continued battle with the fire, Vess said, so firefighters have been fighting hot spots from above.

"The last thing we want is anyone to get hurt on this," he said.

Vess said he hopes the fire will be out completely in the next few days.

The mill was going through extensive rennovation, lead by Blue Ocean, Inc. The business has said it remains committed to the project, and will continue to consider options as more information becomes available.

Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez said the town, which had previously pledged a $3.7 million development incentive package to the project, also remains committed in its support of Blue Ocean's redevelopment of the site. Kelly Arnold, the Windsor town manager, said after the conference that a new project at the site, whatever form it may take, would have to come before the town board again for review.

"It was a very project-specific incentive, and performance-based, so they would have to show what the project is and what the performance would be in the proposal," Arnold said.

According to the ATF, the investigation, in which the Windsor Police Department will also be assisting, will include sifting through debris, reconstructing the scene, collecting evidence, and conducting interviews.

The Windsor Police Department will continue to provide scene security as well, said Windsor Police Chief Richard Klimek, due to the dangerous nature of the continuing hot spots. Some off-duty officers have been called in to help, and the Colorado Rangers are assisting, Klimek said.

Klimek said the department will help the ATF gather information, like videos and eyewitness statements.

"So when somebody calls in a lead we'll assist in tracking them down," he said.

Monday afternoon, Windsor Severance Fire Rescue Chief Herb Brady said the ATF's presence will also allow the fire department to continue responding to daily calls in the community. Vess said the department has three additional staff and volunteers on hand at all times to help watch the fire and battle hot spots.

The ATF is the only federal agency tasked with investigating structure fires and arson, according to the release. The Windsor Mill fire will be the 18th call for the NRT for this fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, 2016.

According to the release, the National Response Team was most recently in Colorado for a Glendale construction site fire in 2013.