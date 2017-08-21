Audits presented at Weld County Council meeting amid drama, turmoil

The Weld County Council-approved audit of the Weld County Clerk and Recorder’s office was released Monday at the council’s meeting. The Tribune will report full details of the audit online Tuesday and in Wednesday’s edition of The Greeley Tribune.

Weld County Council Chairman Brett Abernathy had a point to prove Monday night at the county council's regular meeting.

It went something like this: The council-approved audit of Weld County commissioners and the Weld County Clerk and Recorder's office was thorough, transparent and unbiased.

It started with a statement on the night the council was prepared to present audit results.

Although elected officials during the course of the audit had, at times, behaved in a way that would "embarrass a teenager," Abernathy said it was time to put aside petty differences and work together to make Weld government work.

That depended on the audit results, and those depended on public trust, something Abernathy worked to shore up with a series of questions to auditors from San Francisco-based auditing firm Harvey M. Rose.

Has anyone had access to audit results, findings or information? No.

Has anyone contacted you to provide steering for the audit? No.

Has anyone other than audit committee members contacted you about what's in the audit? No.

Do you believe any information was provided or stolen prior to release? No.

The questions struck at the heart of a Tribune investigation that revealed nearly 300 phone calls between two county council members and a county commissioner who also happens to be an uncle by marriage to Weld Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes.

Phone calls to one particular councilman, Mike Grillos, picked up only after Grillos was selected as the point person for the audit. That's when 176 of Commissioner Sean Conway's 187 calls with Grillos in the past year occurred.

Those calls were the subject of a Councilman Gene Stille's request Monday for Grillos' and Abernathy's resignations, a request that might have given the most firm answer of the night — that putting aside differences and working together is easier said than done.

Grillos categorically denied doing anything wrong and refused to resign. Abernathy felt insulted.

Public comment lurched from one side to the other, picking on, in turns, commissioners and the county clerk.

Each audit contained recommendations — seven for commissioners focused on transparency, spending and processes, and nearly 20 for Koppes, focusing on staffing, intimidation and processes.

The cost of the audit was $50,000, and along the way, fractured relationships between elected officials and a rediscovered push by commissioners and some former council members to disband the Weld County Council.

Even the release of the audits was fraught with political drama, as commissioners descended on the dais of a proposed audit review session Aug. 15 to demand the public release of their portion even while Koppes calmly reviewed her portion.

She was all smiles Monday night, saying the audit proved everything she had been telling commissioners and the public. The clerk and recorder's office is understaffed, the audit found, and that has led to other problems. Koppes chalked up nearly all the problems to lack of staffing.

There is, in keeping with the theme, some disagreement.

— Tyler Silvy covers government and politics for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.