Author Pete Klismet Jr. to visit Windsor-Severance Library

Pete Klismet Jr., a former FBI special agent, will visit from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the large meeting room in the Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. According to the library website, he will discuss his award-winning series “FBI Diary” and his experiences as a criminal profiler. His books will be available for purchase only by cash or check at the event, and two will be given away to participants, according to the website. No registration is required. For more information, go to clearviewlibrary.org/event/182050 .

Klismet said he was one of the first in a group of criminal profilers, which back then were called criminal psychologists. He said he likely will focus his speech on the book, which delves into the training the criminal psychologists received.

"It's primarily about my selection to be among that very prestigious group at the time," he said.

His books also works to debunk incorrect assumptions about criminal profilers, Klismet said.

"I am always — never without fail — asked the question, 'Is "Criminal Minds" like it really is?' " he said.

His answer? No.

Klismet said he likes to share information with others, so it just made sense to write a book about training and experience he said not many people have had.

"It strikes me that it's almost unfair to not share that information with other people," he said.

Klismet has continued his work as a profiler and has taught courses at Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs.

He said he looks forward to sharing his knowledge with Windsor residents.

Jennifer Bradley, an adult programming and collections librarian at the Windsor-Severance Library, said hosting authors at the library introduces patrons to local writers whose books patrons may not have read.

"It promotes reading new voices and reading about topics they might not been aware of, but it also serves as great exposure for the authors themselves," Bradley said.

Meeting an author also can help those who have considered writing books, Bradley said.

"It de-mystifies the process of writing," she said.

Although the majority of authors who have hosted events at the library have been fiction writers, Bradley said a non-fiction author also has previously been invited.

Bradley said the library will continue its work to bring in area authors and she always is open to suggestions of area authors to invite.