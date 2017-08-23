Authorities reopen interchange at U.S. 34 and I-25 following 2-vehicle crash

Authorities have reopened all lanes of northbound Interstate 25 following a traffic crash that blocked the exit onto U.S. 34 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. It involved two vehicles. The driver of one vehicle was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies for treatment of injuries, though Colorado State Patrol spokesman Trooper Nate Reid said he did not immediately know the severity of the injuries, because troopers were still on scene investigating the crash, and the information wasn’t yet available.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, Reid said.

All lanes of northbound I-25 were reopened just after 7 a.m., including the exit onto U.S. 34. No other information about the crash was immediately released.