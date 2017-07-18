Awards announced for Aims car show at Windsor campus | MyWindsorNow.com

Awards announced for Aims car show at Windsor campus
This year’s awards, according to the release, were as follows:
National Street Rod Association – Bill Elder – 1938 Ford Coupe
Best 1930’s – Mike Wells – 1932 Ford
Best 1940’s – John Helden – 1941 Ford Woodie
Best 1950’s – Jim McNeal – 1957 Ford Retractable
Best 1960’s – Kevin Espinoza – 1962 Impala
Best 1970’s – Ed Hein – 1970 Plymouth GTX
Best 1980’s – Steve Weibley – 1984 Ford Mustang
Best 2000’s – Andy Persichitte – 2007 Shelby Super Snake
Best 2010 to present – Kay Persichitte – 2012 Boss 302
Best Motorcycle – Jen May-Baker – 2012 Honda Fury
Best Rat Rod – Jack Blair – 1947 Pick Up Rat Rod
Best 4 X 4 – Steve Dockschlag – 1959 Studebaker pick up 4 WD
Best European – John Willey – 1952 MG-TD
Best Import – Tom Terrill – 1988 Panther Kolista
Full Throttle Club Pick – Bob Seylhouwer – 1965 Mustang
Aims Community College hosted its seventh annual car show Saturday at Aims' Windsor campus, and awards were handed out to participants at the end of the day.
Community members and car lovers attended the event to see a wide variety of cars from many different decades, according to a news release from Aims Community College.
The event was held outside the Automotive and Technology Center, and according to the release, Aims automotive instructors answered questions about the program, and guests toured the Aims facility while they learned about the classes offered.
"The Automotive program has, yet again, hosted a successful car show," said Aims' President Leah Bornstein in the release. "We had a great turnout and are thankful for everyone who participated. I hope everyone had a chance to learn about Aims' nationally recognized automotive program, and it would be wonderful if some attendees discovered a new, exciting career that is high in demand."
Awards were presented at the end of the day for "best of show" for each decade dating back to vehicles originally produced in the 1930s. The trophies are created by Aims students, and each one is unique, according to the release.
The car show was part of Aims' 50th anniversary celebration, according to the release. Aims is hosting many events this year in celebration of the 50-year milestone. For more information and stories about Aims' 50th anniversary and other upcoming events visit http://www.aims.edu/aims50.