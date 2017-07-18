Awards announced for Aims car show at Windsor campus | MyWindsorNow.com

This year’s awards, according to the release, were as follows:

Aims Community College hosted its seventh annual car show Saturday at Aims' Windsor campus, and awards were handed out to participants at the end of the day.

Community members and car lovers attended the event to see a wide variety of cars from many different decades, according to a news release from Aims Community College.

The event was held outside the Automotive and Technology Center, and according to the release, Aims automotive instructors answered questions about the program, and guests toured the Aims facility while they learned about the classes offered.

"The Automotive program has, yet again, hosted a successful car show," said Aims' President Leah Bornstein in the release. "We had a great turnout and are thankful for everyone who participated. I hope everyone had a chance to learn about Aims' nationally recognized automotive program, and it would be wonderful if some attendees discovered a new, exciting career that is high in demand."

Awards were presented at the end of the day for "best of show" for each decade dating back to vehicles originally produced in the 1930s. The trophies are created by Aims students, and each one is unique, according to the release.

The car show was part of Aims' 50th anniversary celebration, according to the release. Aims is hosting many events this year in celebration of the 50-year milestone. For more information and stories about Aims' 50th anniversary and other upcoming events visit http://www.aims.edu/aims50.